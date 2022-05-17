‘Mini buses with only seating passengers to be allowed at Sinhagad fort’
Pune: Plying electric mini buses of seven-metre width, more charging points, barricades and repair of ghat section stretch are some of the steps that will be taken to facilitate tourists visiting the Sinhagad fort.
Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), forest department, public works department (PWD) and other related governing bodies met at the head office of the public transport utility at Swargate on Tuesday to discuss steps to prevent accidents, bus breakdowns after PMPML launched dedicated transport facility to Sinhagad fort from May 2.
“In today’s meeting, we reviewed the Sinhagad fort e-bus service since it was started 15 days back. As passengers’ safety is our top priority, we have decided to build retain walls, install convex mirrors, signages and fog lamps and repair barricades,” said Laxminarayan Mishra, chairman and managing director, PMPML.
Mishra said that e-bus will carry only seating passengers to minimise risk.
“Post repairs, we will take trial runs at the ghat section and resume bus service after around two months. We will add 10 more electric charging stations at the parking area located at base of the ghat section,” he said.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar inaugurated the PMPML facility of e-buses of nine-meter width with 32-seat capacity at Sinhagad fort on May 1 and the serviec started from May 2. From May 2 to May 16, 47,000 passengers took PMPML e-buses and the transport utility collected ₹22 lakh.
Tourism bus stop
Mishra said, “We are planning to connect Sinhagad fort with other tourist places in Pune by one tourism bus stop planned near Sarasbaug. Tourists can board the bus and see various landmarks around Pune.”
Regarding the protest by villagers at the base of Sinhagad fort on May 15, Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune division, said, “We have decided to incorporate these villagers in Sinhagad fort project, which includes bus services and parking area. We have requested the locals to not damage government properties.”
