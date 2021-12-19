Minimum temp to drop but no cold wave forecast: IMD

PUNE Cooler day and night temperatures have been forecast in the city for the next two weeks by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature is likely to reduce by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, said weather department officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maximum temperature at Shivajinagar on Sunday was reported as 27.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius.

Speaking about weather systems, Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting at IMD Pune said that at present there are no active systems around Maharashtra.

“Yes till December 21, northerly winds are penetrating our state and city. Expected minimum in city very likely to be marginal and reach around 10 degrees Celsius by December 21 morning. Fall in minimum temperature in North Madhya Maharashtra may be around eight to nine degree Celsius by that time. However, there are no chances of a cold wave in the State. Also, from December 22 there is expected to be a change in wind pattern and hence, slowly, an increase in minimum temperature can be seen from December 23,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that a drop of two to four degree Celsius in the minimum temperature is likely for Maharashtra and Pune city. There is no rainfall forecast.

“Till December 19, there may be partly cloudy conditions during the afternoon for some time. Also, late night and early morning haze is likely which will reduce visibility marginally,” said Kashyapi, adding, “For the week December 17 to 23, maximum temperature will be far less than normal and minimum temperature will also be less than normal. From December 24 to 30, the maximum temperature will be less than normal and minimum temperature will be marginally lower than normal. This also means that days and nights will be cooler for the next two weeks,” said Kashyapi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Minimum temperature across various parts of Pune city has consistently remained warmer than normal. Chichwad on Sunday reported minimum temperature at 16.5 degrees Celsius, Lavale was 16 degrees Celsius and Magarpatta reported 17.4 degrees Celsius.

The lowest minimum temperature in Maharashtra was reported at 11.3 degrees Celsius at Jalgaon on Sunday.