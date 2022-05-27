Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility
The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the ‘department of data science’ and inaugurate the ‘national facility for gene function in health and disease’.
Pradhan laid the foundation stone of the department of data science, which envisions a synthesis of the three foundations of data science - statistics and probability, applied mathematics, and computer science. While the department focuses on a three-tiered strategy of education, research, and innovation, for developing capacity in theoretical underpinnings, development of new methods, and a variety of applications. It seeks to cultivate collaborations not only with other departments within the institute but also within the industry.
Pradhan inaugurated the national facility for gene function in health and disease. As per the information given by IISER, set up with funding from the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, the purpose behind the creation of the national facility for gene function in health and disease is to make knock-out and transgenic animal models in India. Importing from outside India takes an enormous amount of time and is prohibitively expensive. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. The facility ensures that the animals are maintained in a specific pathogen-free condition to avoid possible interference with research objectives.
During his brief visit, Pradhan interacted with various faculty members at the institute who provided an overview of the research and academic activities at the institute. During an interactive session with the faculty members, Pradhan said, “The work being carried out at the institute is commendable and the institute should increase its potential to develop some of its activities to further reach many more students across the country and to address issues such as water and waste management.” He encouraged the institute members to explore ways to create alternative energy options and inculcate awareness for sustainable living among students who represent the future generation. Pradhan also suggested that like we incentivise participation in academics among students, we should also incentivise participation in sports among them.
He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.
Ludhiana: SHO accuses ACP of misbehaviour, files DDR report
In a major embarrassment to the Ludhiana police, a station house officer filed a daily diary register report against a senior officer before leaving the police station and going incommunicado. The complaint registered by inspector Davinder Sharma at the Daba police station mentions that ACP Rajesh Kumar had abused and misbehaved with him on phone.
Seer community backs legal battle for prayer in Gyanvapi: Vedanti
Former BJP MP Ram Vilas Vedanti on Friday claimed that seers from across the country supported the ongoing legal battle seeking permission for daily worship of Gyanvapi Vishweshwar Mahadev in Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. On May 16, a lawyer for Hindu petitioners had claimed that a “Shivling” had been found in the Gyanvapi complex. Thereafter, a local court ordered to seal the area wherein the “Shivling” was claimed to have been found.
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra: Citadel of learning once, centre of inefficiency, lapses now
Established on July 1, 1927, the Agra University was renamed as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University of Agra in 1996 by then chief minister and BSP leader Mayawati. The university has been running without a full-time vice-chancellor for the past one year. Earlier all Aligarh colleges were affiliated to it. Aligarh now has its own Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University besides the prestigious central university, Aligarh Muslim University. The process is yet to be completed.
Man, woman beaten to death in Agra over illicit relations
Agra A married woman and a man residing in her neighbourhood were beaten to death, allegedly by the woman's husband and in-laws in Susheel Nagar locality here on Friday. The accused, who committed the double murder in broad daylight, allegedly objected to the woman's relations with the neighbour. The batons used in the crime had been recovered, said SSP Agra SK Singh after inspecting the spot.
Early interventions in emergency key to saving lives: Experts
To mark International Emergency Medicine Day, the department of emergency medicine at King George's Medical University organised a discussion on Friday wherein speakers stressed upon the importance of early interventions in emergency to reduce morbidity and mortality. HoD emergency medicine at KGMU, Prof Haider Abbas said the National Medical Commission has made it mandatory for all medical colleges across the country to have department of emergency medicine since majority serious patients reach this department first.
