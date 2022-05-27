Minister of edu Dharmendra Pradhan visits IISER Pune, inaugurates health facility

The minister of education and skill development and entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday visited IISER Pune to lay the foundation stone of the ‘department of data science’ and inaugurate the ‘national facility for gene function in health and disease’.

Pradhan laid the foundation stone of the department of data science, which envisions a synthesis of the three foundations of data science - statistics and probability, applied mathematics, and computer science. While the department focuses on a three-tiered strategy of education, research, and innovation, for developing capacity in theoretical underpinnings, development of new methods, and a variety of applications. It seeks to cultivate collaborations not only with other departments within the institute but also within the industry.

Pradhan inaugurated the national facility for gene function in health and disease. As per the information given by IISER, set up with funding from the department of biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, the purpose behind the creation of the national facility for gene function in health and disease is to make knock-out and transgenic animal models in India. Importing from outside India takes an enormous amount of time and is prohibitively expensive. The facility has over 50 clean rooms and 30 service rooms and houses mice, rats, and rabbits. The facility ensures that the animals are maintained in a specific pathogen-free condition to avoid possible interference with research objectives.

During his brief visit, Pradhan interacted with various faculty members at the institute who provided an overview of the research and academic activities at the institute. During an interactive session with the faculty members, Pradhan said, “The work being carried out at the institute is commendable and the institute should increase its potential to develop some of its activities to further reach many more students across the country and to address issues such as water and waste management.” He encouraged the institute members to explore ways to create alternative energy options and inculcate awareness for sustainable living among students who represent the future generation. Pradhan also suggested that like we incentivise participation in academics among students, we should also incentivise participation in sports among them.

He also visited the PARAM Brahma supercomputer facility at the institute.