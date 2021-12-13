Minister Uday Samant backs offline lectures, exams

PUNE Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Monday backed offline lectures and said that colleges charging high fees will face strict action. Samant was speaking at the 119th graduation ceremony of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)

“A clear order regarding college opening and conducting examinations have been given by the state government, students who are fully vaccinated will be allowed. We have option of both, online and offline examinations. As per the local conditions of the district, decision should be taken by the district collector. However, we must now move to conducting offline lectures as we cannot continue in online mode forever,” said Samant.

“Due to the Covid pandemic the examinations were held online. Strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours about offline examinations being a permanent thing.” he added.

Talking about the starting of university and college hostels he said, “We had taken the decision about reopening the university and college hostels and accordingly guidelines were also going to be issued soon. But, due to the new Omicron variant new guidelines will be issued after consulting with experts. It is the matter of the safety and security of the students,” he said.

Many students have complained about being charged high fees from colleges, speaking on the matters, Samant said, “We have received various complaints and are working on it. If students are afraid to raise a complaint, their parents should come forward. A joint director level committee will be formed and enquiry will be done of each case. Strict action will be taken against the colleges if found guilty.”

Paper leak case

When asked about the current recruitment examinations of various departments being cancelled due to paper leak cases, Samant said, “We are aware that students are angry over the exams been canceled, but in the MHADA recruitment examination case the examination was cancelled keeping in mind the students benefit. However, it is necessary to make the recruitment examination system strong and full proof and each department ministers are working over it. Students will benefit when these recruitment exams are been held transparently.”

