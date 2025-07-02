Minor detained in daylight robbery at Sinhagad Road jewellery shop

Pune city police have detained a juvenile in connection with a daring daylight robbery at Gajanan Jewellers in the Wadgaon area of Sinhagad Road. According to the police, the burglars arrived on a two-wheeler and forced their way into the shop. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Three unidentified men stormed into the jewellery shop located in Renuka Nagari, Vadgaon, at around 1.30 pm on Tuesday and looted gold ornaments at gunpoint. According to the police, the burglars arrived on a two-wheeler and forced their way into the shop. Holding the shop owner Shankar Ghadge and his wife Mangal Ghadge at gunpoint, they smashed a glass showcase and fled with five gold chains and a gold necklace weighing approximately five tolas. According to the police, the accused were carrying firearm/s and used an iron object to smash the glass showcase. They also attacked Mrs Ghadge with a sharp weapon, injuring her in the bargain.

During the investigation, the Sinhagad Road police analysed the CCTV footage and technical leads which led to the identification and detention of a minor involved in the heist by late evening. Whereas efforts are underway to trace the remaining two accused who are currently absconding. The same was confirmed by Dilip Daigade, senior police inspector at Sinhagad Road police station. Senior police officers including the deputy commissioner of police (zone 3) visited the crime scene immediately after the burglary. The case is being probed further to determine the extent of the juvenile’s involvement and whether a larger gang is behind it.