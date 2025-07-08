Minor detained in robbery at gunpoint in Talawade

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained a minor in the recent case of robbery at gunpoint that occurred on Sunday at around 1.25 pm near Raj Medical, Triveni Nagar Chowk, Talawade Road. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have detained a minor in the recent case of robbery at gunpoint that occurred on Sunday at around 1.25 pm near Raj Medical, Triveni Nagar Chowk, Talawade Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the victim, Vijay Bhalerao, 36, a resident of Talawade, was returning from his friend’s birthday celebration at Marunji along with Praniket Jagtap on Sunday when the duo came across a white-coloured Swift (car) with tinted glasses being rashly driven. Bhalerao tried to overtake the car multiple times but in vain. At one point when he was trying to overtake, the Swift stopped right in front of his car and the driver got out of the Swift and started abusing Bhalerao. Two other persons got out of the car even as the driver proceeded to hold a gun to Bhalerao’s head, threatening him. Meanwhile, Bhalerao’s friend, Jagtap, too, was hit on the head with a gun. The accused snatched Bhalerao’s two tola gold chain and licensed firearm and fled from the spot. Bhalerao was carrying a licensed pistol as he is a businessman with dealings in land, development etc. Later, he filed a complaint against three unknown persons at Chikhali police station.

Vitthal Salunkhe, senior police inspector, Chikhali police station, said, “As of now, we have detained a minor involved in this case and the search for the other accused is underway.”

A case has been filed at Chikhali police station under sections 109, 309 (6), 127 (2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS); section 3 (25) of the Arms Act; and sections 3 and 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act. An FIR has been lodged, and the police are on the lookout for the other two accused.