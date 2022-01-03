Mixed response on Day 1 for 15-18 years Covid vaccination drive in Pune

PUNE On the first day of vaccinations for the 15-18-year age group, a mixed response was reported as the turnout was not as much as the administration had prepped for in Pune.

Approximately 19,583 minors got Covaxin doses on Monday in Pune. In Pune rural 13,536 teenagers were vaccinated, while in Pune city, 4,100 and in Pimpri-Chinchwad at least 19,47 beneficiaries were vaccinated.

A total of 173,648 beneficiaries got jabbed in the state. Compared to Pune, state capital Mumbai saw 5,557 beneficiaries get the vaccine, while Thane saw 19,226 beneficiaries get the Covaxin shot.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC’s immunisation officer said, “We saw a mixed response on the first day as there was not much rush in the morning, but later in the evening children started turning up. We hope that in the coming days this pace will pick up. We had dedicated 40 centres for this purpose and reserved 250 vaccines at each centre. About 10,000 doses were to be administered today, however close to half of that number which is about 4500 thousand could be administered as of Monday evening. Any beneficiaries willing to take the dose need to only show an Aadhar card and school/college- issued identity card. Since it was the first day and also a working day, most probably parents may have been reluctant to come forward. Hopefully, in the coming days the numbers will rise.”

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy health officer, Pune, said, “We estimate that there are about 533,000 eligible beneficiaries in the district and as of now we have about 250,000 doses of Covaxin with us. We can get more stock if required. We have about 40 centres in Pune city, 12 in PCMC and 25 in Pune rural. Of the 533,000 eligible adolescents, 251,000 are from PCMC, 169,000 are from Pune city and 112,000 are from PCMC. We have allowed both online registration through the Co-Win app and also walk-in registration. The second dose needs to be taken after 28 days, so hopefully we will be able to vaccinate this age group much faster than the other age categories.”

As cases continue to rise in the city, the demand for vaccines is likely to go higher in the coming days. Only Covaxin has been approved as of now by the government of India for those aged between 15-17 years of age.

Dr Deokar said, “We have permitted private hospitals to start vaccination for the younger population as well, given that many hospitals had starting demanding the same. However, we estimate that they might have very little stock available with them and so only a few private hospitals would be able to administer Covaxin to adolescents.”