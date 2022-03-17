MNS asks PMC to remove name plates, vacate offices of various committee members
PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday instructed the administration of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to remove the name plates of the committee members and vacate their offices as the tenure of the elected members ended on March 14.
Currently, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator.
MNS leader Prashant Kanojia protested in front of PMC school board office on Wednesday and instructed the administration to remove the name plates of the elected members and committee presidents from their offices. He also demanded to remove the ruling party leaders’ photos from their respective offices.
Kanojia said, “As the tenure of elected members is over, administration needs to take action. We need to put pressure on administration to remove nameplates and their boards from the offices. We locked the school committee office and handed over keys to education officer.”
The PMC had given offices to elected members at regional ward offices and committee offices at various places. MNS demanded to vacate all these offices.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics