MNS attack BJP for non-operational e-toilets in the city

PUNE The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Monday attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for non-operational e-toilets in the city. The MNS blamed BJP for executing this failed scheme.

MNS city unit president Vasant More said, “Former MP Anil Shirole erected 15 e-toilets from MP fund as his son and MLA Siddharth Shirole batted for the construction of e-toilets. While these toilets were constructed in the wards of the BJP members, none of the 15 toilets are functional.”

“We conducted a site inspection and found all toilets to be non-operational. This is tax payers money and its been wasted,” added More.

MNS also blamed that now the PMC administration is bringing a proposal to give ₹18 lakh per annum for the maintenance of these toilets.

PMC solid waste department head Ajit Deshmukh said, “These toilets have been constructed under MP fund. PMC did not utilise these funds. As per the available information 12 toilets are not working.”

The MNS also said that these toilets were constructed on footpaths and near existing public toilets. As the e-toilets are not operational, people tend to urinate in public in the surrounding areas of the toilets.