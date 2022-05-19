MNS leaders Sainath Babar, Vasant More booked for illegal protest at PMC

PUNE Shivajinagar Police book MNS city unit chief Sainath Babar, former corporator Vasant More and 24 others for illegal protest

The Shivajinagar police, on Thursday, lodged a case and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city unit president Sainath Babar, MNS leader and ex-corporator Vasant More and 24 others on charges of illegal protest at PMC headquarters on March 17.

All the MNS workers including the two prominent leaders were summoned for investigation by the city police. Ashok Rajaram Bankar (59) has lodged a complaint with the Pune city police.

According to the police, on March 17 evening, an agitation was carried out without permission in the PMC building on behalf of the MNS party to protest against the water crisis in Ward No. 47 of Kondhwa Budruk. Activists were told by security guards to stop at the entrance of the municipal building. However, they entered and protested in the PMC headquarters and broke the lock and key frame of the gate and pushed away the guards.

Shivajinagar police said that investigation has been initiated against the accused.