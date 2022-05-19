MNS leaders Sainath Babar, Vasant More booked for illegal protest at PMC
PUNE Shivajinagar Police book MNS city unit chief Sainath Babar, former corporator Vasant More and 24 others for illegal protest
The Shivajinagar police, on Thursday, lodged a case and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city unit president Sainath Babar, MNS leader and ex-corporator Vasant More and 24 others on charges of illegal protest at PMC headquarters on March 17.
All the MNS workers including the two prominent leaders were summoned for investigation by the city police. Ashok Rajaram Bankar (59) has lodged a complaint with the Pune city police.
According to the police, on March 17 evening, an agitation was carried out without permission in the PMC building on behalf of the MNS party to protest against the water crisis in Ward No. 47 of Kondhwa Budruk. Activists were told by security guards to stop at the entrance of the municipal building. However, they entered and protested in the PMC headquarters and broke the lock and key frame of the gate and pushed away the guards.
Shivajinagar police said that investigation has been initiated against the accused.
-
Central Vista deadline extended by a month
New Delhi: The deadline for the completion of the Central Vista Avenue has been extended by a month from the end of May to the end of June, said two Central Public Works Department officials aware of the development who asked not to be named. CPWD, which is executing the project, said that the construction work at the site resumed in February after the Republic Day for which special arrangements were made.
-
Ludhiana | Cops ferret out drug addicts through door-to-door campaign, offer counselling, treatment
Crime Investigation Agency (, Staff -2) in-charge inspector Beant Juneja said, “Apart from cracking down on peddlers, we are also tracing addicts to convince them to seek treatment and shake the drug habit.” Three men from well-to-do families aged between 25-30 years, who suffer from an addiction to drugs, were counselled on Thursday. 2 held with 30g heroin Two men were arrested with 60g heroin on Thursday. Both the accused are addicted to drugs.
-
Pune customs dept seizes 51kg of cannabis
Pune: The anti-narcotics cell of Pune customs department intercepted a four-wheeler on Jejuri road, near Jejuri Khandoba temple, on May 17 and seized 51 kg of cannabis from the possession of two persons travelling in the vehicle.
-
10-day Hunar Haat begins in Agra
Agra Union minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, union minister of state for law and justice Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak formally inaugurated the 41st edition of Hunar Haat, an effective campaign of “Acclamation to Art” and “Splendour to Skill”, at Shilpgram here on Thursday. Artisans and craftsmen are receiving online orders on a large scale,” said Naqvi.
-
Teen booked for raping mentally challenged woman in Pune
Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Wednesday, detained a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a mentally challenged woman at her residence. The juvenile delinquent will be produced before the juvenile justice board. The incident took place on May 16 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday. The accused and the victim reside in the same vicinity, said police officials. The aunt, after returning from work on Wednesday, found the victim disturbed and shaken.
