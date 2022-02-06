Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mob booked for manhandling BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in Pune

PUNE A mob of 60 to 70 persons including Sanjay More, city head of Shiv Sena, were booked on Sunday for allegedly manhandling Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the Pune Municipal Corporation premises on Saturday
Kirit Somaiya, being discharged from Sancheti hospital, Shivaji Nagar, on Sunday. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The others named by the police include Chandan Salunkhe, Kiran Sali, Suraj Lokhande, Akash Shinde, Rupesh Pawar, Rajendra Shinde, and Sunny Gavte, according to the police.

Somaiya took to Twitter to say, “Police are going to arrest 8 Shiv Sena leaders including Pune president Sanjay More for assaulting me.”

Somaiya was rushed to Sancheti hospital after he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena members in PMC premise. Somaiya had submitted a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station and then headed to PMC’s old building to speak about irregularities and corruption in the Jumbo Covid hospital, according to a complaint lodged by Prashant Late, 30, a local businessman and a worker of BJP.

The workers of Shiv Sena arrived from inside the building and raised slogans against Somaiya before Salunkhe, one of the accused, took off his shirt and hit Somaiya with him, according to the complaint. The complainant also claimed that someone pulled Somaiya down using the collar of his clothing which caused injuries to his left hand and head.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 341, 336, 337, 323, 504 along with Sections 37(1) with135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Shivajinagar police station.

