Monday Musings: Another examination but with the same script

PUNE The original script is the same with a bit of tweaking. Government plans to fill up various posts in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). More than 2.75 lakh candidates aspire to appear for the exam originally scheduled on December 12, 15, 19 and 20 for the jobs under class A, B and C.

The state government outsource work to a private firm. However, an individual for the same firm along with two others is found to be involved in the paper leak. This forces government – at the last moment – to defer the examination.

For the past two years, this story is being repeated with changes only in the jobs and the department they come under. Instead of winning praise to initiate massive exercises to fill up a large number of posts, the government has come under fire from aspirants for the mess it has created. But the lessons seem to have not been learnt.

In the latest case, the examination was to be held all over Maharashtra and the private firm GA Software Technologies Private Limited was assigned the work of conducting the test by organising logistical support.

Hours before the candidates were to reach the exam centre, it was cancelled after police suspected that the paper had been leaked.

The director of GA Software Technologies Pritesh Deshmukh and two agents Santosh Harkle and Ankush Harkle had come to Vishrantwadi in Pune last night to deliver exam papers. Police caught them red-handed, according to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

Outsourcing the work related to conducting exams to private agencies isn’t uncommon at the government level. The main aim of any government is to hold such exercises smoothly, maintain integrity, and ensure fair evaluation without any interference. However, neither of these is being achieved.

In an earlier case, the state government had to reschedule the health department examination at the eleventh hour as the private company assigned with conducting the job expressed it was not fully prepared. When the exam was rearranged, many aspirants faced issues that threatened to bar them from appearing for it.

When the exam was finally conducted, it turned out that the question paper was already leaked with senior officials of the health department suspected to be involved. The police arrested 14 persons including the joint director, National Health Mission, and Latur health department’s chief admin officer.

The government in both cases have faced an embarrassing situation. But more importantly, the entire process in both instances, have caused immense mental trauma to aspirants who have been preparing for these posts. Such instances have only diminished their hope in the entire process when jobs are shrinking in the government sector and unemployment is increasing.

The interesting part is youth wings or of various political parties’ students, outfits have been silent on the issue. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in opposition has accused the government of mismanagement while holding the exam. However, its youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha or Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are missing on the ground even if the issue is of concern to hundreds of thousands of youngsters from Maharashtra. At a time when these youth wing workers of political parties hold marches for various non-issues, their silence is conspicuous. It also indicates their ground-level connection is weak.

Yogesh Joshi can be contacted at yogesh.joshi@htlive.com