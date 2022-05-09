Monday Musings: How flawed civic planning fails to ease traffic issues

PUNE More than a year ago, when this column argued how some flyovers in Pune have become a problem than a solution, it highlighted global facts being replicated in the city. The recently inaugurated flyover at Nal Stop on Karve road is a classic example of how flawed planning, coupled with a lack of foresight, can complicate the problem.

For thousands of commuters passing through Karve road daily, the 572-metre-long multilevel flyover has so far been a source of pain than relief. It has shifted congestion from one point to another, and there are new bottlenecks at intersections leading to traffic jams.

As if this is not enough, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed yet another Y-shape flyover near the Karve statue on the same stretch. The PMC, in its ₹8,592 crore budget for the year 2022-23, has proposed six new flyovers, including one at Karve statue. The civic body has earmarked ₹669 crores for road development projects.

There were numerous examples of how these infrastructure projects offered little respite to people. The PMC every year spends hundreds of crores to build flyovers across the city. For elected representatives, the easy and vote garnering response to Pune’s traffic made has been to build flyovers. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have over 50 flyovers currently, with ten flyovers either under construction or proposed.

To repeat what has been said earlier - what Pune city is witnessing is no exception to what other places are going through. In Pune, the civic body and other bodies are merely following the global path where planning and development authorities have only fetishized the flyover as the panacea for traffic mess. As putative symbols of modernity or technological advancement, these flyovers have often helped lawmakers get votes.

These structures have often pushed the addition of new private vehicles in the urban spaces, already congested by the growing population.

So, the newly made flyover attracts more traffic, which in turn forces authorities to look for more flyovers as a solution. Such goes the vicious cycle. With over 500 square kilometres of area (post-merger of 23 villages) and a population above 50 lakh, Pune’s civic limits are among the largest in the country.

If Pune has to reduce pollution, and improve commuters’ safety, then high-quality public transport offers a meaningful alternative. The city’s metro rail construction is underway, with a 12-km stretch already operational, and it may take a few more years till Metro expands its network. This should surely offer respite once the entire network is ready.

In the meantime, to cater to such a large territory, decision-makers should pay more attention to the public transport body Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). Lack of efficient functioning has led PMPML to run into losses despite major demand. Formed in 2007 by merging the PMT and PCMT transport bodies, the aim was to make PMPML a single public transport body financially efficient and operable. After a decade and a half, PMPML’s losses are growing every year, with Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations pouring in the money.

The operational losses for PMPML due to what many call “wrong policies”, have reached ₹220 crore in 2020-2021, from ₹152 crore five years ago. Among the reasons this public transport body has failed to perform well is a lack of professionalism.

The city planners can focus more to bring PMPML back on track by improving its service and making it professional.

To be ‘smart,’ Pune needs robust public transport with flyovers as complementary means, instead of the other way round. Globally, flyovers are being demolished to make way for spaces. Locally, we may need flyovers, but not at the cost of creating a situation when they have become a problem than the solution.

