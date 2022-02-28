Monday Musings: How much shifting of power centre from Nagpur has helped Pune?

PUNE In 2014, the emergence of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister of Maharashtra shifted the state’s power centre from western Maharashtra where the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) enjoys its clouts, to Nagpur, the headquarter of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and home town of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavyweights.

In 2019, political equations changed and the power centre was divided between Mumbai and Pune with Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar his deputy.

Mumbai being Shiv Sena’s stronghold and the state capital is getting all the attention it deserves from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. With Uddhav at the helm and son Aaditya as a cabinet minister, both are trying to push key projects in Mumbai especially when civic polls are just around the corner.

In the government corridors, Pawar has been given full charge of the Pune division for administrative decisions with Thackeray focusing his energies on Mumbai. Congress, the third partner in the MVA government, may not have much of a say.

How much Pune has benefited during the last two and half years?

When Fadnavis was the chief minister, one of the constant grumbles NCP and Congress were making was that western Maharashtra along with some other parts is nowhere on his government’s radar. Fadnavis as the head of the state, and Nitin Gadkari and powerful union minister in charge of highways ministry, brought many projects to their hometown Nagpur. Among them was Metro rail, which is now operational.

To negate that perception, the Fadnavis government announced various big infrastructure projects in Pune while it also backed the BJP controlled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Among them were Metro rail, Hyperloop, Purandar airport, outer ring road proposed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), inner ring road touted as High-Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR), river rejuvenation and riverfront development. Except for Metro rail, which will start operations on priority stretch from March 6, none of the other projects has moved ahead.

Regarding air connectivity, Pune has already suffered from the setback as the state government reconsidered its decision and explored a new site for the proposed airport at Purandar while the Centre (Ministry of Defence) revoked permission for that site. No one knows where does the project currently stands as Pawar too has preferred not to speak much on it.

The HCMTR was among the oldest projects that PMC was considering and it got a push during the Fadnavis era. Pawar, after regaining his power position in state politics, suggested some changes and PMC too accepted them. However, despite PMC keeping the budgetary provision for the project, during the previous financial year, not much happened and the fund was eventually diverted for some other smaller work. On the hyperloop, the state government is unsure as the project has not proven itself yet and Pawar highlighted a lack of clarity on the technology. The project is yet to be tried and tested anywhere in the world and there is no data available on the progress of the project elsewhere.

Similarly, the PMRDA proposed ring road also appears to be in cold storage as the state government has prioritised MSRDC-proposed another ring road, which passes through the outer parts of the city. This may sound prudent considering that two ring roads – both passing from outside the city – may turn commercially inviable given their utility and it can lead to confrontation between farmers and government over land acquisition issues. The MSRDC project is a step ahead of PMRDA with the government issuing notification for land acquisition.

About the two river-related projects, PMC has hurriedly invited bids as the ruling BJP wants to draw political mileage by inaugurating them during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Pune on March 6. However, both are ambitious projects and one of them – riverfront development – has already started witnessing resistance from some environmentalists.

For a city of over 50 lakh population of Pune including that of Pimpri-Chinchwad, some of these projects would have offered some respite and improved the quality of life had they reached some level. Commutating through daily traffic jams, inferior air, polluted river water and poor roads are the daily woes no less than punishment for people of Pune. All this aggravates when projects to improve some of these situations do not move forward even after their high decibel announcements by those in power.

In such a situation, Pune’s infrastructure story in the nutshell becomes – two steps forward, four steps backwards.

Yogesh Joshi can be contacted at yogesh.joshi@htlive.com

