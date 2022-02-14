Monday Musings:Salim Ali Bird Park is finally being revived

PUNE Around four years ago, Salim Ali Bird Park was on the course of a slow and painful death when a group of locals raised their voice and launched a long sustained fight.

The 22-acre park, located on the banks of the Mula-Mutha river at Yerawada, was once frequented by various species of birds such as ruddy shelduck, red wattled lapwings and black headed ibis. The civic apathy led to anti-social elements entering into it leading to cutting and burning of trees, and vandalism. At the same time, unauthorised dumping of debris at the sanctuary also grew. This chocked the natural spring passing through the park and has been a major source of water for birds.

The overall effect - birds stopped visiting the park that was named after Salim Ali, the Indian ornithologist, who had paid a visit to this bird park. The locals then launched weekend cleanliness drives at the park. However these efforts were inadequate until the government and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) turned its attention.

In January, state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with civic authorities and assured all possible help. Thackeray also asked municipal commissioner to promptly remove debris and deploy security measures to prevent it again. Action followed and PMC in coordination with forest department lifted over 10,000 tonnes of debris while also installing CCTVs to keep a check against anti-social activities. The minister visited the park on Sunday and assured that a large parcel of land will now be handed over to forest department.

There are two plots under litigation within Salim Ali Park where a prominent developer wanted to construct a building. The Bombay High Court in 2018 ordered status quo on the construction activity on two acre of plot that was de-reserved inside the bird sanctuary. Although this offered some respite, a group of people from the Siddharthnagar slums later in 2018 claimed ownership of the bird park land as ‘mahar watan land’. The locals while admitting that their name did not exist in the land ownership papers for the plot, demanded the plot be handed over to them. While their intention in creating a commotion was seen as an attempt thwart the restoration of the bird park, the civic authorities convinced them that land belongs to bird sanctuary.

The minister has now ordered land not under litigation can be developed into thick urban forest by handing the lot to forest department. This is a welcome step given that forest department’s record of securing land in the city area has been better than the civic body. This has paved the way for the park’s restoration.

Handing over of land to the forest department is an important milestone in city wildlife conservation. Already, some bird species like grey francolin, baya weaver, citrine wagtail and pied kingfisher have lost their habitat due to the illegal dumping. These birds are known to be sensitive to their habitat and they leave a site even with a slight disturbance.

Hindustan Times through series of stories has been persistent in highlighting the threat posed to Salim Ali park that offers green cover to eastern Pune . The preservation of green patches like the one under Salim Ali park is crucial when Pune is witnessing fast urbanisation.

The geo-enabled tree census conducted by PMC has so far covered as many as 46 lakh trees in the city. Most of them however are from Pune’s western part known to be ecologically rich. With number of water reservoirs and green belt in and around the city, Pune is fortunate to have migratory birds visiting it from regions as far away as Europe, Siberia, China and Mongolia during various seasons. There are many examples in the city where nallah or sewage channel has been converted into gardens. The latest step by government in the case of Salim Ali Park is crucial in that direction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON