Monday Musings: Two years into Covid pandemic, how much have we learnt?

Whether the Omicron is mild as compared to the Delta variant of coronavirus, or, cases in the third wave will cross the tally of the second wave? There are no clear answers yet even as the pandemic will complete two years by this month-end, the period health machinery has taken to be better prepared.

At the local level in the Pune district, the magnitude of surge looks bigger than what we saw between February and May last year even as fatalities at this point, and hopefully in the coming days too, are fewer. It took more than 45 days for the virus to infect over 4,000 persons in a day from around 200 cases daily during the second wave. This time, within 20 days, the daily caseload went up from 200 to 4,200.

Considering that it may take just two more weeks – by moderate estimates – for Pune tally to peak, the daily caseload may grow drastically. Going by the early analysis reported in HT on January 9 based on the data provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the number of those who require hospitalisation, intensive care unit ( ICU) beds or ventilators is almost proportionate to overall numbers irrespective of the vaccination status.

If we anticipate a higher number of cases and expect on a positive note less than five per cent requiring hospitalisation, yet, the hospital beds may fall short when the city’s tally will hit the peak and remained plateau for some time.

For this, people need to behave more responsibly.

By not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour or acting irresponsibly by contributing to crowding, people have already forced the government in Maharashtra to impose restrictions. Two years ago, when most of us were unaware of how the virus spreads and the health infrastructure too wasn’t as ramped up as it is today, the government was left with no option but to go ahead with the blanket lockdown.

The government in Maharashtra has been considerate in not shutting down businesses as it takes away livelihoods. What the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government needs to learn is to bring in more coordination among various departments. Those who were critical of the government for imposing night restrictions need to understand it was to raise an alarm even though everyone knows such measures do not actually prevent cases from rising. Various governments in the past have started with night curfew before gradually increasing the restrictions.

Last year, if some people were hoping that a vaccine will soon restore life as we knew it, it was wishful thinking. The vaccine has been an effective shield against the virus as it reduces the intensity of the attack. What we need now is to effectively handle the situation rather than contribute to the spread of the virus.

However, there’s still some hope, determination, and reassurance as the country is better prepared this time will soon complete one year to its national vaccination drive and has now started inoculating the third dose.

On the administration’s part, the response to deal with the pandemic has improved after learning from the past experience. It has kept the health machinery on standby. The jumbo hospitals have been reopened and vaccination centres have increased. All we hope now is that with coordinated efforts among people, administration and politicians in power, the journey from here on will be smoother even as the virus stays for now.

