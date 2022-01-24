Monday Musings: Undetected kidnapping case and Pune Police

Last week, when four-year-old Svarnav Chavan, son of a doctor couple, Satish and Prachi Chavan, returned safely after spending almost nine days in abduction, there was a sense of relief among many in the city. Those not just included the parents and family members of the kid, but many who had prayed every day for his release. The police too heaved a sigh of relief even as the family was hit by another tragedy the next day when the maternal aunt of four-year-old was killed in the accident near Ahmednagar while on the way to meet him.

After the boy went missing, social media platforms were flooded with posts praying for his safe return. The return of the boy was as dramatic as his kidnapping. The entire episode and the alleged kidnapper still being at large, however, has posed several questions that police needs to answer. First and foremost, the police need to nab the kidnapper who is eluding arrest 12 days after the incident.

As reported in Hindustan Times, one of the clues probe officials were looking at is to gather footage through the network of over 400 CCTV cameras installed by the civic body under the Smart City mission across the city.

However, most CCTVs are non-operational as a result of which police officials could gather footage only from a few ones, where the alleged kidnapper is seen riding the two-wheeler with the child and another when the suspect dropped the child off at Punavle.

His lack of arrest so far also points to missing ground contacts of police, whose reliance on electronic evidence including CCTV cameras has increased excessively.

In the past, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad police have failed to detect some major crimes which included unresolved murder cases. The investigation into the murder of 23-year-old techie Antara Das has not reached anywhere even after five years. Das was returning home from work on the evening of December 23, 2016, when an unidentified person stabbed her to death near her office at Talawade. The person arrested by police in the case was later discharged as police could not gather substantial evidence against him.

Das isn’t the only victim whose murder is yet to be brought to justice. Another techie Darshana Tongare (24), was hacked to death while she was returning to her residence in Bavdhan from work in 2010. Despite interrogating several suspects, the Pune police and Crime investigation department (CID) failed to make any breakthrough in the case.

Two years before that Pune was startled to witness another gruesome crime. Suresh Alurkar, a prominent name for music lovers in Pune for his vast collection and knowledge regarding music and the shop he owned, was found dead with his throat slit. On December 14, 2008, Alurkar’s neighbour in Swapnanagari society found his body with limps tied in his flat on Karve road. In January 2010, the Deccan Gymkhana police filed a temporary closure report in the court after probing into all possibilities including family dispute, business rivalry, disputes about copyrights of the music records and even disputes over property deals. Over 310 criminals on police records were interrogated over 1,000 call records were analysed for generating leads they all turned out to be dead ends.

According to yearly crime reports compiled by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from 2016 onwards, about 750,000 complaints on an average registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had to be disposed of due to lack of evidence.

For multiple reasons, the police force is burdened with the job they are not supposed to be doing. Most of their energy is spent bringing order to the people. The policing in India, as mentioned by columnist Aakar Patel in his article that appeared in Mint Lounge a few years ago, is less about law than about order. This is how it has always been in a nation whose population tends to anarchy, even when under self-rule. In a country of 1.3 billion people, the order is something that is often missing and has to be forced using a mandate.

This is exactly why police here are trained primarily for controlling the crowd rather than scientific investigation, a reflection of this is often seen in lower conviction rates or cases remaining undetected. Policing, as Patel argued, is carried out through “bandobast” when people are supposed to behave on their own. It’s also possibly because human behaviour, in reality, is not as rational.

