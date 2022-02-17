More students will appear for SSC, HSC exams this year

PUNE According to data furnished by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), there has been a slight increase in the number of fresh candidates appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 exams. This year, over 1.59 lakh students have applied for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams whereas last year, 1.57 lakh students had applied for the same. For the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams too, this year, over 1.43 lakh students have applied as against 1.31 lakh last year.

The Class 12 exams are scheduled to be held from March 4 to 30 whereas Class 10 exams are slated to be held from March 15 to April 4. Practical exams for Class 12 are underway whereas practical exams for Class 10 will commence from February 25.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune District Principals’ Association, said that there is a slight increase in the number of candidates registering for Class 10 and Class 12 exams as online forms can be filled until a day before the final exam. “Moreover, some students thought that like last year, due to the pandemic, the exam may get canceled. And so they have filled out the forms for Class 10 and Class 12 to pass the exams if internal assessment is carried out,” said Gaikwad.

Last year due to the second wave of the pandemic, the board cancelled the examination following in the footsteps of other states and boards. Data suggests that even though there is a rise in freshers, the repeat candidates this year are less as internal assessment was conducted last year where the passing percentage was over 99% for both Classes 10 and 12. In February this year, the Maharashtra State Board stood firm on its decision to conduct the final examination in offline mode. About the examination, Sharad Gosavi, chairman, MSBSHSE said that the admit cards for Class 10 will be available from February 18.

“As we are conducting the examination this year in offline mode, our focus is on the seating arrangement of students. The centres this time will be schools and colleges of the students. Teachers from the same schools will be invigilators. The environment at the exam centre will be familiar to students. This time with fewer cases, we will be conducting the offline examination smoothly,” said Gosavi. He added that students are requested to practice writing continuously for three hours. “Many students are nervous about the offline examinations. Practicing writing for two to three hours is an important activity. Moreover, we have given the students an opportunity for their own assessment. Students can retake the examination in the Class improvement examination or take the supplementary test in July. This should take the burden off of students,” said Gosavi.