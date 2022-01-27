Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Motorist killed after getting hit by truck,driver arrested

The two were riding towards Charholi Budrukh from Hadapsar in order to visit a relative who is the complainant in the case
A truck driver was arrested and later released for causing the death of a 38-year-old motorist in Hadapsar on Tuesday evening. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A truck driver was arrested and later released for causing the death of a 38-year-old motorist in Hadapsar on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Ravindra Vimanna Koli, 38, a resident of Manjri farm along Solapur road in Hadapsar, according to the police. He was riding a Royal Enfield with one of his wife’s relatives, Radhika Madnal. The arrested driver has been identified as Suresh Shivaji Rayte, 23, a resident of Mundhwa area of Pune.

The two were riding towards Charholi Budrukh from Hadapsar in order to visit a relative who is the complainant in the case against Rayte.

“Atop the bridge, at the Y junction which bifurcates towards Solapur and Saswad, the bike was trying to overtake from the left to go right ,while the truck was going left. The truck rammed into the bike and the rider fell and skid right under the rear tyre of the truck,” said police sub-inspector Arvind Shinde .

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304(a), 427 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act at Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector Arvind Shinde is investigating the case.

