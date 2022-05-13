Motorists applaud HSP’s ‘traffic diversion’ plans on Pune-Mumbai expressway

PUNE: Within a few minutes of the accident on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way) on Monday wherein a gas tanker toppled near the Khopoli exit point and went on to dash two cars in the opposite lane, the e-way was cleared and traffic began moving again. Unlike earlier when in the wake of such accidents, there were long queues of vehicles on the e-way and people had to wait for hours before the accident spot was cleared and traffic began moving again. The reason for this sea change has been the effective ‘traffic diversion plans’ made by the highway safety patrol (HSP) team using which, traffic is smoothly diverted to other routes.

HSP officials have made 15 diversion plans in three different scenarios - Pune to Mumbai side blocked, Mumbai to Pune side blocked and both sides blocked due to any reason and traffic diversion plans have been made with the help of local police, other governing bodies etc. Along the accident-prone 96km stretch of e-way, a survey was conducted by the HSP team along with other governing agencies wherein from Kiwale to Panvel on the e-way, various entry and exit points, diversions and U-turns were charted for diverting the traffic during an emergency situation, accidents or traffic jams during the monsoons.

“In the accident that took place on Monday wherein the gas tanker toppled onto the opposite lane, we immediately swung into action and our policemen diverted the entire traffic flow on both sides of the e-way as per our newly made diversion plan. This helped us monitor the vehicular movement smoothly and even people were happy for not waiting for hours due to the accident on the e-way. This idea of making such a plan was that of our additional director general of police (HSP) Kulwant Kumar Sarangal. The entire plan was made as per his guidance and we have now started implementing it,” said Sanjay Jadhav, superintendent of police, Highway State Police (HSP), Pune.

Giving the details of the plan, Jadhav said, “We have divided the entire e-way into 15 different sectors: for every sector, we have made three types of diversion plans - first for the Pune to Mumbai lane, second for the Mumbai to Pune lane and third for both side lanes. So there are 45 different scenarios for traffic diversions after a detailed survey was carried out last month. For these diversions we have used the old Pune-Mumbai highway road to divert traffic from the e-way so basically out of both these highways, one of the highways should be clear and traffic movement should continue smoothly.”

“We have created a system in which all the local police stations on the e-way are immediately contacted after an accident or emergency situation for the purpose of traffic diversion. We have identified specific points on the e-way where policemen from these local police stations would come for traffic monitoring. For example from Kivale to Somatane phata stretch, if any accident happens and we need to divert the traffic then vehicles coming from Mumbai will be diverted from Somatane phata and vehicles from Pune going towards Mumbai will be diverted from another place. Also, help from local villagers, gram panchayats and other agencies like MSRDC and others is taken,” he added.

On Monday, May 9, a speeding propylene gas tanker headed towards Mumbai toppled after the driver lost control of the vehicle at the Khopoli exit on the e-way and went on to dash two cars in the opposite lane where vehicles were headed towards Pune. The dash was so severe that three persons from one of the cars died on the spot and one person from another car sustained minor injuries. While the driver of the gas tanker was also seriously injured.

“I was traveling through the expressway on the day the gas tanker accident happened, and to my surprise, the traffic was cleared in a few minutes from the accident spot and through a diversion, we were taken to the old Pune-Mumbai highway. And then again, we joined the expressway going ahead - this traffic diversion plan saved time and fuel of thousands of vehicles. Earlier when I used to travel, we would go forward at a snail’s speed and had to wait long hours for traffic to be cleared after any accident,” said Bipin Gandhi, a passenger.