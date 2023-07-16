MPCB serves show cause notice to PMC for polluting water in Ramnadi River

PUNE: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Pune on Friday served show cause notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for polluting water in the Ramnadi River. The environmental watchdog asked the PMC to reply why its water and electricity supply should not be disconnected due to failure to prevent pollution of the Ramnadi River, an MPCB official said.

In the show cause notice, the MPCB asked the PMC to submit its response on why the competent authorities should not be directed to disconnect the water/power supply of the civic body. (HT PHOTO)

In January this year, the MPCB had received a complaint from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, Krunnal Gharre, stating that the pipeline carrying untreated domestic effluent is broken and that untreated domestic effluent is directly mixing with the water of the Ramnadi River near Ryan International School, Bavdhan Budruk. On January 25, an MPCB official had visited the area. Thereafter, the MPCB had sent a letter to the PMC, informing of the issue while also suggesting an action plan for the same. A deadline had also been given to the PMC for implementation of the suggested action plan. However, the MPCB did not receive any response from the PMC due to which, on Friday, July 14, it issued show cause notice to the PMC, said MPCB sub-regional officer, Nitin Shinde.

In the show cause notice, the MPCB asked the PMC to submit its response on why the competent authorities should not be directed to disconnect the water/power supply of the civic body. “Why the prosecution proposal shall not be filed against your municipal corporation before the court of law under sections 41(2), 43, 44 and 48 read with sections 33A, 24, 25, 26 of the Water (P and CP) Act, 1974 and under section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986?” the show cause notice said. The show cause notice was issued based on the powers conferred upon the MPCB under section 33 (A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

Whereas a PMC official on condition of anonymity said, “Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) work and laying of drainage lines is underway at multiple places within the PMC limits, and the situation will improve after the activation of the STPs.”

The MPCB also directed the PMC to remain present for the personal hearing which will be held on July 18 at the office of the regional officer, MPCB, in Wakadewadi along with an action plan, Nitin Shinde said.

Gharre said, “The question that begs to be answered is that since December, we are following up but it takes requests for granted. Now when we are taking legal recourse such as filing a case with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in June and it is pretty obvious that it (PMC) is at fault, it is rushing to get things done but even that is half-baked. The PMRDA, PMC, respective gram panchayats and MPCB should take ownership of the part of the river under their respective jurisdictions.”

River water pollution due to untreated sewage is a major concern as has been seen from previous cases. It is not only limited to PMC areas but also extends to all urban local bodies in the Pune district, including the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Dehu Municipal Council, according to an environmental activist. Earlier on July 6 and June 30, the MPCB had issued interim directions to the Dehu Municipal Council and PCMC, respectively, with respect to the Indrayani River.

Pratap Jagtap, who was the sub-regional officer at MPCB Pune, said, “The MPCB issues direction to the local bodies based on the power conferred upon it under the concerned acts. It also issues directives to prevent pollution and control environmental damage. In extreme cases, the board issues closure directions or levies penalties on polluters. However most of the time, the concerned authority or industry goes to higher authorities or the NGT and gets a stay order or an extension for the said issue. There are very few cases where strict actions have been implemented.”

