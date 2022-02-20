MPJAY helps PMC save over Rs9 crore on Covid-19 patients’ treatment

PUNE Implemented at the state-level, the Mahatma Phule Jyotiba Aarogya Yojana (MPJAY) has helped the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) save millions from its exchequer during the pandemic and benefitted over 4,200 patients admitted to the civic body’s jumbo centres. The statewide health scheme came in handy when the pandemic struck and many could not afford the expensive treatment in private hospitals. The shortage of beds at public hospitals forced citizens to rush to private hospitals where high bills often led to conflict between the relatives and hospital authorities. That’s when MPJAY came to the citizens’ rescue by bringing the jumbo centres under its fold and helping citizens get proper treatment while allowing the civic body to save over Rs9 crore.

Dr Manisha Naik, PMC assistant health officer, said, “The MPJAY scheme helped us save a lot of money as the patients could be treated free of cost irrespective of the final treatment cost as it did not have any capping. This scheme was applicable to the temporary Covid-19 hospitals which were set up on an urgent basis during the pandemic. The scheme was applicable to PMC’s jumbo Covid-19 centres at COEP, Baner and the Naidu infection control hospital. The patients admitted to these hospitals were mainly having moderate or severe symptoms and so, the treatment cost could have been higher but with MPJAY, the process became easier and many lives could be saved.”

The scheme was able to benefit over 4,273 Covid-19 patients whose treatment cost was about ₹98,072,000. All these patients were successfully registered under MPJAY. However out of this, the civic body received Rs50 million for 2,546 patients and the rest is still being processed. The scheme was extended to apply to Covid-19 patients who required oxygenation.

The scheme also proved to be more effective than the civic body’s ‘Shahari Gareeb Yojana’ which is an even more expensive and difficult to process health scheme than MPJAY. Under this scheme, while only 10,000 beneficiaries are registered for over 900 diseases and the scheme is applicable to over 35 private hospitals, it requires the beneficiary to produce an income certificate to make him/her eligible for the scheme. Whereas under the MPJAY scheme, all those with a yellow or saffron ration card are automatically covered and the process is completely online and the beneficiary needs to submit only his or her ration card and aadhar card. The insurance amount for all eligible ration card holders is directly paid by the state government.

The civic body has already spent over Rs50 crore on its own health scheme in the past one year and has now allocated an additional Rs40 crore.