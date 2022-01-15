Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MPSC aspirant found dead in rented room in Pune
pune news

MPSC aspirant found dead in rented room in Pune

The 33-year-old man had recently been ousted from the selection process after being declined based on medical grounds
An aspirant of the state public service commission (MPSC) examination was found dead in his rented accommodation in Pune on Saturday afternoon. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 10:35 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE An aspirant of the state public service commission (MPSC) examination was found dead in his rented accommodation in Pune on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man had recently been ousted from the selection process after being declined based on medical grounds. He had been living in a hostel in Sadashiv peth and preparing for selection into the state police force as a sub-inspector, according to the police.

“He has been in Pune since 2010. There were some familial issues from what we have gathered,” said Police inspector (crime) Kundalik Kaigude.

In July 2021, another 25-year-old MPSC aspirant was found dead by suicide in Hadapsar area of Pune city. In December 2021, 25-year-old state job aspirant was found dead in Daund area. The Maharashtra public service commission (MPSC) examination has been delayed multiple times during the Covid pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Army Day 2022
RRB NTPC Result 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP