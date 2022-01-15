MPSC aspirant found dead in rented room in Pune

PUNE An aspirant of the state public service commission (MPSC) examination was found dead in his rented accommodation in Pune on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man had recently been ousted from the selection process after being declined based on medical grounds. He had been living in a hostel in Sadashiv peth and preparing for selection into the state police force as a sub-inspector, according to the police.

“He has been in Pune since 2010. There were some familial issues from what we have gathered,” said Police inspector (crime) Kundalik Kaigude.

In July 2021, another 25-year-old MPSC aspirant was found dead by suicide in Hadapsar area of Pune city. In December 2021, 25-year-old state job aspirant was found dead in Daund area. The Maharashtra public service commission (MPSC) examination has been delayed multiple times during the Covid pandemic.