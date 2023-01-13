MPSC aspirants protest in Pune against new exam pattern

At least a thousand of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirants demonstrated against changes to the exam format and other demands on Friday at the Alka Talkies Chowk.

Till late evening a heavy police bandobast was present at the spot. The protesters were firm that they will not leave the area until the state government takes back the decision.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the state like Nashik, Nagpur and Sambhajinagar.

From 2023 the new ‘descriptive pattern’ is been implemented on the lines of UPSC format in the state and as students have already started preparations for the exam from the past several years as per ‘subjective pattern’ they have demanded to postpone the decision to 2025.

“I am preparing for the MPSC examination for the last three years as per the old pattern and now suddenly they are changing it to the new pattern, so all our efforts will go waste. We have to start from scratch again to prepare as per the new pattern,” said Saket Kamble, a student.

The protest was supported by the Maharashtra state youth Congress organisation as their members too participated in the protest today.

Another student Jyoti Manjare said, “I come from rural area in Ahmednagar district and for the last two years I am preparing for the exams as per the old pattern. The state government should give at least two years time to aspirants to implement the new examination pattern.”

Instead of the previous six papers in the subjective pattern, there will now be a total of nine papers in the new descriptive exam pattern. While the exam will be of a total of 1,750 marks than 800 marks which was as per the earlier pattern. And the major change which has been made is that 300 marks for each of the two language papers will not be included in the merit score, which will impact the scoring of the students. To qualify for the merit score a candidate will have to score 25 per cent marks in each paper. All the papers will be in descriptive pattern with 250 marks each.