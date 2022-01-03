MPSC declares exam schedule; postponed exams to be held on Jan 23, 29, 30

The Maharashtra Public service Commission (MPSC), on Monday, declared the schedule for three exams which were earlier postponed due to Covid and other issues.

Now, as per the new exam schedule, the exams which were going to be held on January 2, 2022, will now be held on January 23, 2022.

Two examinations of the MPSC paper 1 and paper 2 for the posts of police sub-inspectors will be held on January 29 and 30, respectively.

All these exams will be held in offline mode at various centres across the state and as per Covid safety protocols issued by the central government.

These exams were postponed as several aspirants had crossed the legal age limit due to the Covid delays. Taking this into consideration, the state government decided to give such candidates one more opportunity and accordingly this new schedule has been announced.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) recruitment exams scheduled for January 29 and 30 they have now been postponed. This will aspirants a chance to appear for all these competitive examinations.

“We are happy that MPSC has now announced its exam schedule and it would be held this month only. The worry is Covid cases and if there is a sudden increase and more restrictions are imposed, then again exams will be cancelled,” said Rajesh Chavan, an aspirant.