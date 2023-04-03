MPSC aspirants protest against change in typing test

PUNE The candidates preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams staged a protest near Balgandharv Chowk on Monday, over the altered format for typing examination. This is fourth such agitation this year.

As per the new changes proposed by the commission, the candidates have to type a passage of 300 words in Marathi and 400 words in English in ten minutes. Students say this is practically impossible.

Earlier, the candidates had to type a passage of 120 to 130 words in Marathi and English in ten minutes.

“The typing skill test that will be conducted by the commission for the post of clerk typist and tax assistant examination has a high word limit. The average typing speed should be 120 to 130 words in Marathi and 210 to 230 words in English,” said Mangesh Gurav, MPSC aspirant.

Another aspirant Shraddha Shinde, said, “This word limit proposed by the commission is more than double and practically impossible.”

This is not the first time that MPSC aspirants have protested, over the past few years, they have taken to the streets over several demands.

In January 2023, the students held a protest over the new descriptive pattern which was being implemented on the lines of UPSC format in the state and as students had already started preparations for the exam from the past several years as per subjective pattern, they had demanded to postpone the decision to 2025. The commission later accepted their demand.

