MPSC exam paper ‘sale’ for 40 lakh: Two held from Chakan

The crime branch unit of the Pune city police on Saturday arrested two individuals from Chakan and detained one person from Nagpur for making calls to students offering them Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam papers at a cost of ₹40 lakh. Police recovered a list of 24 MPSC students whom they might have called or were planning to call. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Thursday when some students preparing for the exams received calls from an unknown number offering them the exam paper.

Suvarna Kharat, secretary of MPSC, on Friday, filed a police complaint and a case was registered under sections 62, 318 (4), 353 1 (B) of the BNS and sections 3,15, 4 of the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dipak Dayaram Gaydhane (26), from Tamswadi, Tumsar in Bhandara district, and Sumit Kailas Jadhav (23) from Nandgaon, Nashik, who were arrested from Chakan area. Pune police with the help of crime branch Nagpur also detained Yogesh Surendra Waghmare, a resident of Sonali, Tumsar, Bhandara district.

Nikhil Pingale, DCP (crime) said, “Investigations have revealed no evidence of an actual paper leak thus far, though the police continue to probe the situation. Efforts are underway to verify the list of candidates and identify other possible accomplices involved in the scheme.’’

Police investigation revealed that the arrested accused are working as labourers and as of now it seems that they don’t have any relation with such competitive exams or any kind of such background.

Police recovered a list of 24 MPSC students whom they might have called or were planning to call.

Police teams are investigating how these lists were obtained and are verifying whether any of the candidates listed are registered for this year’s exam.