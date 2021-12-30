Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MPSC to take strict action against aspirants for using derogatory language in media
pune news

MPSC to take strict action against aspirants for using derogatory language in media

The organisation has now started a process to debar such aspirants for a lifetime or a specific period from the exams
MPSC to take strict action against aspirants for using derogatory language in media. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 11:24 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on Thursday, issued a circular regarding aspirants who have gone on news channels and media and commented about various recent issues related to MPSC exams.

MPSC has called it a wrong way to portray the issues and said derogatory and abusive language have been used against the commission. Accordingly, the organisation has now started a process to debar such aspirants for a lifetime or a specific period from the exams.

As per the circular issued by the MPSC, some of the aspirants in the recent past have expressed disappointment about some of the decisions and work process of conducting the exams. While criticising the government organisations, these aspirants need to use appropriate language. But it was noticed that some of the aspirants used derogatory and abusive language about MPSC while giving media bites and in the news channel interviews.

While talking about the issue Rahul Kawthekar an aspirant and member of MPSC Coordination Association for Students, said, “It is necessary to use constitutional language while criticising MPSC as most of the aspirants will be the future government officers. We have also instructed all aspirants to be careful about commenting on any issue related to MPSC,”

RELATED STORIES

Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “This is injustice for aspirants who raise voice against the irregularities in the MPSC exams, and then they will be targeted in terms of legal action. MPSC should improve their way of conducting the exams and help out students, rather than issuing such threatening circulars.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
New Year 2022 resolutions
India Covid Cases
ITR Filling
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP