MPSC to take strict action against aspirants for using derogatory language in media

PUNE The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), on Thursday, issued a circular regarding aspirants who have gone on news channels and media and commented about various recent issues related to MPSC exams.

MPSC has called it a wrong way to portray the issues and said derogatory and abusive language have been used against the commission. Accordingly, the organisation has now started a process to debar such aspirants for a lifetime or a specific period from the exams.

As per the circular issued by the MPSC, some of the aspirants in the recent past have expressed disappointment about some of the decisions and work process of conducting the exams. While criticising the government organisations, these aspirants need to use appropriate language. But it was noticed that some of the aspirants used derogatory and abusive language about MPSC while giving media bites and in the news channel interviews.

While talking about the issue Rahul Kawthekar an aspirant and member of MPSC Coordination Association for Students, said, “It is necessary to use constitutional language while criticising MPSC as most of the aspirants will be the future government officers. We have also instructed all aspirants to be careful about commenting on any issue related to MPSC,”

Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “This is injustice for aspirants who raise voice against the irregularities in the MPSC exams, and then they will be targeted in terms of legal action. MPSC should improve their way of conducting the exams and help out students, rather than issuing such threatening circulars.”