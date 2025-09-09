MPSC topper Ashwini Kedari succumbs to burn injuries

Ashwini Baburao Kedari (30), who topped among women candidates in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission’s (MPSC) Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination of 2023, died at a private hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad after battling severe burn injuries for ten days,. police said on Monday. She was rushed to a private hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where she remained under treatment. Despite efforts by doctors, she succumbed to her injuries late on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A resident of Palu village in Khed taluka, Pune district, Ashwini came from a farmer’s family.

“On August 28, she suffered a tragic accident while preparing hot water for a bath at home. According to relatives, she had placed a heater in a bucket of water and dozed off briefly. By the time she woke up, the water was boiling. While turning off the heater and lifting the bucket, the scalding water spilled onto her, and in the chaos she slipped, sustaining nearly 80 per cent burns,” said Police officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Ashwini had secured the top rank among women in the 2023 PSI examination and was awaiting completion of formalities for the post while also preparing for other MPSC exams. Her sudden demise during the Ganesh festival period has left fellow aspirants, friends and her village community in deep grief.