MSCE to scrutinise TET certificates issued since 2013

Pune: Following the arrest of Tukaram Supe, commissioner of Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), and other details emerging in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) recruitment exam case, MSCE has decided to scrutinise TET certificates issued since 2013 and accordingly instructions will be given to district’s education officers. Several organisations have sought to verify the certificates issued after the TET scam was uncovered.

It is estimated that around 700 teachers in service across the state have been given TET certificates over the years by corrupt practices. The state government has appointed a committee to investigate the case, departmental inquiry of officials and staffers related to the case.

Experts and senior officials from departments are worried that this is not the end, as more and more such recruitment-related scams will be unearthed if properly investigated. Till now, Pune police have recovered cash and gold jewelry worth ₹2 crore and ₹88 lakh in cash.

“We are giving complete cooperation to the police investigation and as per the state government instructions, a committee is been formed to investigate the case on departmental level. Still to check and verify about how many such illegal TET certificates are been given to teachers who are in service as all the district’s education officers will be sent a letter soon. They need to submit the report after scrutiny of TET certificates issued since 2013 in their respective district,” said Harun Attar, deputy commissioner of MSCE.