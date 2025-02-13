MSEDCL employee assaulted over illegal power disconnection in Uruli Kanchan

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) employee was assaulted while disconnecting an illegal electricity supply connection in Tupevasti on February 10. During further inspection, tenant Kamlesh Uttam Londhe confronted the employees. He abused them and questioned their authority to investigate. (HT PHOTO)

The injured employee has been admitted to the hospital, and a case has been registered at Uruli Kanchan police station.

According to MSEDCL officials, senior technician Nilesh Chakane and electrical assistant Shahbaz Sheikh were inspecting electricity connections in the area. They found that the power supply to Prakash Pardeshi’s house had been disconnected on January 23 due to arrears. However, an illegal mutual electricity supply was being used.

During further inspection, tenant Kamlesh Uttam Londhe confronted the employees. He abused them and questioned their authority to investigate. He then attacked senior technician Chakane on the head with an iron pipe.

A case has been registered against Londhe under sections 132, 121(1), 118(1), 351(1), 351(3), and 352 of the BNS.