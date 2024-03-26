MSEDCL to install prepaid meters in Ahmednagar Road, Bund Garden areas

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) plans to install prepaid meters on pilot basis in Ahmednagar Road and Bund Garden Road areas, along with some areas in rural parts. In Pune city, we have chosen the Bund Garden division area. In the rural part of the city, we will install smart meters in Mulshi taluka area and Haveli outskirts such as Uruli Kanchan, Wagholi and Phursungi areas, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The electricity company will start installing the meters for 36.33 lakh consumers starting next month, said officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of Pune circle of MSEDCL, said, “We have chosen three areas in Pune circle to introduce smart electricity meters on an experimental basis. In Pune city, we have chosen the Bund Garden division area. In the rural part of the city, we will install smart meters in Mulshi taluka area and Haveli outskirts such as Uruli Kanchan, Wagholi and Phursungi areas.”

“We have given office space in the Rasta Peth main office ( Prakashgad) of Pune circle for monitoring smart meters which include DTP operators, computers and other necessary equipment. In the coming 15 days, they will start work to install smart meters in mentioned areas on an experimental basis,” he said.

He further said, “The idea is to install at least 25,000 smart meters in one area so that company can monitor losses and consider them as case studies.”