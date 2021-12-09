MSRTC bus services resume in Pune after one month

PUNE The Pune division of the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC), on Thursday, claimed bus operations are back to normal, one month after MSRTC workers, including drivers and conductors went on strike.

At least 1,200 staffers have re-joined work and on Thursday, 135 ST operations took place, this is apart from private, contractor-operated buses still operating on various routes because of the strike.

December 9 was the 30th day of the strike. Till now, at least 500 workers from the Pune division who were on strike have been suspended by the department. ST buses are running on various routes from the Baramati, Bhor, Indapur and rural areas ST stands in the Pune division. The ST bus operations from Pune’s Swargate and Shivajinagar ST stands had not yet started, with private tourist buses and contractor-operated Shivshahi and Shivneri buses running from here.

“Most of the ST bus operations from Pune division have been regularised today as around 1,200 workers joined back, of 300 are drivers and conductors. So it has become easy for us to run the bus operations from our stands. A total of 225 bus operations was held of which 135 were our normal ST buses going into remote villages around the district. Rest were the Shivshahi and Shivneri buses operated by the private contractors,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramakant Gaikwad.

For the last one month, MSRTC workers and a Kruti Samiti of unions wanted for the bus division to become a state government department, so workers (apart from union members) spontaneously started a strike at all the 13 depots in Pune division. To support the state government the private tourist bus association came forward and operated 2,000 buses across the state.

“We are hopeful that more and more workers will join and we can start the Swargate and Wakdewadi ST stand bus operations too. If more workers joined in this week, then from next week these stands will also be operational,” added Gaikwad.

Sakharam Gawade, a passenger from Bhor taluka said, “Our village is in the interior and I need to come to Pune daily for work. As of now I come in a tempo to work, but if the ST bus operations start then it will be convenient for me.”

