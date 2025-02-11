MSRTC introduces UPI payment option to tackle small change issue

The Maharashtra State Road Transport (MSRTC) has introduced 1,800 Android-based UPI Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines (ETIM) to tackle small change issues. According to the MSRTC, the introduction of UPI machines will significantly bring down the conflict between passengers and conductors over the issue of change. (HT FILE)

According to the MSRTC, the introduction of UPI machines will significantly bring down the conflict between passengers and conductors over the issue of change.

Pramod Nehul, Pune Division controller, said, “We commissioned the UPI-enabled machines in all the fourteen depots of our region and the results are there to see.”

“The passengers have to select the digital payment option on the machine and then complete payment using platforms such as BHIM, Paytm, PhonePe, and G-Pay. It has reduced the disputes and led to a seamless buying process of tickets,” he said.