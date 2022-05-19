MSRTC plies 636 additional summer buses across state

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Passenger footfall has increased at Swargate ST stand. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 19, 2022 11:32 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

PUNE Post the strike, there has been a good response to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division services with the passenger count in the Pune division crossing one lakh. As summer special buses are running across the state, the number of passengers and the amount of revenue generated has also increased. A total of 636 summer special buses are plying and the daily passenger count has reached 1.40 lakh with a daily income of 1.35 crore in the Pune division.

“We are getting a huge response from passengers to our summer bus service this month. As the workers have returned to work, the number of bus operations has also increased. Currently, the daily passenger count has risen to 1.40 lakh across 13 ST stands in the Pune division, with an average revenue of 1.35 crore on a daily basis,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

“The number of additional buses during the summer season is also high this year, as currently, 636 additional buses have been deployed across the state,” Gaikwad said.

Since the past five months, MSRTC workers and their unions were protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. Apparently though, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers after which the workers (apart from the union members) spontaneously joined the strike. It was finally called off last month after several attempts made by the state transport ministry in the form of meetings with the workers on strike as also the high court instruction to resume work.

