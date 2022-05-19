MSRTC plies 636 additional summer buses across state
PUNE Post the strike, there has been a good response to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division services with the passenger count in the Pune division crossing one lakh. As summer special buses are running across the state, the number of passengers and the amount of revenue generated has also increased. A total of 636 summer special buses are plying and the daily passenger count has reached 1.40 lakh with a daily income of ₹1.35 crore in the Pune division.
“We are getting a huge response from passengers to our summer bus service this month. As the workers have returned to work, the number of bus operations has also increased. Currently, the daily passenger count has risen to 1.40 lakh across 13 ST stands in the Pune division, with an average revenue of ₹1.35 crore on a daily basis,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.
“The number of additional buses during the summer season is also high this year, as currently, 636 additional buses have been deployed across the state,” Gaikwad said.
Since the past five months, MSRTC workers and their unions were protesting for various demands. A Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to strike a conversation with the state government. Apparently though, the main demand of merging the MSRTC with the state government was compromised according to the workers after which the workers (apart from the union members) spontaneously joined the strike. It was finally called off last month after several attempts made by the state transport ministry in the form of meetings with the workers on strike as also the high court instruction to resume work.
-
Noida authority’s demolition move forces farmers to stage protest
A group of farmers, disgruntled by the Noida authority razing a farmer's house in Nangli Wazidpur, Sector 135, on Wednesday, attempted to gherao Uttar Pradesh industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Thursday during his visit to the authority office in Sector 6 on Thursday. Authority officials maintained that they demolished the house because they had acquired the land in 2016. However, farmer Naval Singh's insisted that the land belongs to him, not the authority.
-
Day 2 of roadways staff strike: Govt buses stay off road, passengers a harried lot in Ludhiana
Around 200 government buses stayed off road on Thursday as the Punjab Roadways/PRTC Contractual Employees' Union indefinite strike over delayed salaries, regularisation of contractual employees, and other demands entered its second day. Though private buses were operational, the passengers had to wait for long period of time to board a bus. On May 18, only the roadways/Punbus services were halted by the protesting employees.
-
Yogi inaugurates picture gallery, NeVA service centre
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new picture gallery and National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) service centre on the state assembly's premises in the presence of assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday. Mahana briefed the chief minister about implementation of the e-Vidhan application in the forthcoming budget session of state legislature commencing on May 23. Besides having modern computers, the NeVA service centre also has a video conferencing facility.
-
Delhi: Singed by spate of infernos, EDMC lays out rules to avoid landfill fires
The SOPs come as Delhi has seen an increase in landfill fires -- three major fires at Ghazipur landfill and one at Bhalswa landfill over the last two months -- amid heatwave conditions in the city. Jai Prakash Chaudhary, secretary of Safai Sena, an organisation of 12,000 waste collectors, said that the civic body should first develop material recovery centres near landfill sites and dhalaos where waste can be segregated.
-
Ludhiana | Auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles fetches GRP ₹9 lakh
The auction of 110 unclaimed vehicles on Thursday fetched the Ludhiana railway police ₹9 lakh against its base price of ₹5, 38,900. The railway police had a total of 165 unclaimed vehicles in its custody, of which 110 were auctioned, including four cars, 42 scooters, four auto rickshaws and 60 motorcycles. Around 40 scrap dealers across the state participated in the auction and deposited a security of ₹54,000 each.
