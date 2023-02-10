MSRTC Pune deploying special squads at ST stands to take action against private tourist bus agents

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Pune division will deploy special squads at Wakdewadi, Swargate and other state transport (ST) stands to identify and act against a growing number of private tourist bus agents found scouting the premises, particularly at night, to lure passengers with offers of cheaper fares.

Controller, MSRTC Pune division, Ramakant Gaikwad, said, “Earlier during the festive season, we had deployed additional staff to monitor the extra buses and entry inside the ST stands was strictly prohibited. Again, we are getting complaints from passengers and also our staff about the increasing number of touts inside ST stands, especially at night. Hence, we have formed squads to take action against these illegal private agents. They will be identified and taken to the local police authorities.” The special squads constituted by the MSRTC will help the ST stand officials during rush hour daily and on weekends.

Over the past few months, MSRTC officials have observed that private tourist bus agents enter the ST stand premises, particularly at night, and lure passengers with offers of cheaper fares. Complaints have been lodged earlier and a few years ago, an FIR was lodged at Swargate police station. According to the information shared by the MSRTC Pune division, the touts have their private tourist buses and other small vehicles parked outside the ST stands so that they can lure passengers away from ST stands with offers of cheaper fares. The MSRTC officials catch these agents but cannot act against them which is why they are handed over to the local police authorities. There have even been isolated incidents of illegal agents attacking MSRTC staffers at the ST stands and police complaints have had to be lodged against the touts.