MSRTC staff firm on strike, 73 days and counting...

The striking workers of Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) division are firm on not resuming duty, even after several attempts by the state government to placate them, the latest being a meeting between transport minister Anil Parab, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and the transport body unions.

For the past 73 days, MSRTC workers have been on strike over the primary demand of urging the transport body becoming a state government department, a possibility the government has refuted citing the financial burden.

As workers have refused to toe the line taken by unions, the MSRTC and the government has also decided to take a tough stand. The MSRTC management has began hiring drivers on contract, while also offering jobs to the retired staff to enable more buses to get on the streets.

“Not many workers have joined work in the last one week and still there is a shortage of drivers and conductors in the division. Although we have started contract bus operations for Shivneri and Shivshahi buses, for normal ST buses to run in full swing we have now started the process of getting contract drivers from the appointed agencies,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune’s divisional controller.

The most crucial part of the agitation has been that striking workers have refused to be part of any union, all of which are affiliated to different political parties.

“The state transport department has appointed four agencies to provide contract drivers on a daily basis and initially, daily, eight divisions will be given 100 drivers each to start the service from Sunday. Accordingly, we have now started bus operations on various routes with contract drivers. Each driver will be given a salary of around ₹20,000 per month and these drivers are in eight divisions - Pune, Nagpur, Bhandara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Aurangabad and Solapur,” added Gaikwad.

For the last two months MSRTC workers and several unions are protesting various demands. A Kruti Samiti of unions was formed earlier to have a conversation with the state government. Apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC into state government was compromised, according to workers, so now workers (apart from union members) are on strike. To support the state government, private tourist bus associations gave 2,000 buses to be used across the state, operating from state transport depots.

Sandeep Jagdale, an MSRTC driver said, “We had a meeting of all the workers who are still participating in the strike. Though we all are suffering financially there is a lot of anger against the state government. Till the merger process is not done we will continue to fight and remain on strike.”

Action in Pune division

In MSRTC’s Pune division, a total of 1,300 workers of the 4,200 workers have resumed work.

Show cause notices has been served to 69 workers

After three rounds of inquiry hearing, these will be dismissed if the do not resume duty.

Pune division has suspended 488 workers, of which 66 workers have since rejoined work.