MSRTC strike keeping rural students from attending schools, colleges

PUNE For Ganesh Nanaware and his friends its been difficult to reach their junior college for the last few days, as they are dependent on the ST bus service, which due to an ongoing strike of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) are off the roads; especially those connecting rural areas.

Thousands of students from schools and colleges in Pune district travel to schools and colleges by ST buses on student concessions, or even a free service by the MSRTC.

Now after Diwali, almost all schools and junior colleges in rural Pune have begun offline classes.

“My junior college is at Nasrapur and I stay at Alande village in Bhor taluka. We go by ST bus to school, but for the last few days I have had hardly attended class as someone from my family has to drop me to college,” said Ganesh, a Class 11 student.

Another student, Reshma Chavan from Maval taluka said, “I have not gone to school for a single day after the Diwali vacations and it is the same with my other friends in the village. It is an important year, Class 10, and we need to attend school, but my father won’t allow me to go alone and he cannot private transportation. I take notes from my friends who attend school and hope this MSRTC strike ends soon and we can go back to school.”

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic,aAt least 1,200,000 students traveleed daily by ST buses across Pune district. The bus service was efficient and used to run in the interior parts, so students were able to go to schools and colleges. “Currently there is very less attendance in school after the Diwali vacation. The main reason is the MSRTC workers strike and subsequently, the closed ST bus service. Daily, around 10 to 15 students come to school in a class of 50 students. So we have to take both online and offline classes for students who cannot attend school,” said Prakash Dhawade, principal of a private school and junior college in Junnar taluka, Pune district.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We are aware about the situation and how students are suffering as they cannot attend offline classes. Its entirely a state-level decision and we hope MSRTC workers end their strike soon. Alternate arrangements of private tourist buses and vehicles have been made by the state transport department, so on major routes these buses are running. Now MSRTC workers are also joining work.”

