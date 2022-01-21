MSRTC visits homes of staffers to persuade them to get back to work

PUNE With the industrial court declaring the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) strike illegal, the Pune division of the transport corporation has begun conducting visits to the homes of its agitating staff to persuade them to get back to work. To keep the buses going, it has started engaging retired staffers, home guards and private drivers.

Despite interventions from NCP leader Sharad Pawar and state transport minister Anil Parab, the workers are firm on their decision to continue the strike.

“Most of our workers who are drivers and conductors reside in the rural parts of the district. Our administrative staff and depot manager level officials are conducting visits to their homes to persuade them to get back to work. The organisation has suffered huge losses due to the strike. Our aim is to bring back maximum staff back to work,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

“In the last one week, not many staffers have rejoined work and we are still facing a shortage of drivers and conductors in the division. Although we have started the contract bus operations of Shivneri and Shivshahi, for the ST buses to run full-time operations, we have now started the process of getting contract drivers from the appointed agencies,” added Gaikwad.

From the past two months the MSRTC workers and their several unions are protesting for their various demands, a Kruti Samiti of the unions was formed earlier to have a conversation with the state government. But apparently, the main demand of merging the MSRTC into state government was compromised according to the workers, so now all the workers (apart from the union members) have spontaneously started the strike. While to support the state government the private tourist bus association has come forward and have given 2,000 buses from their fleet across the state.

However, the workers are firm over continuing the strike. Chandrakant Wathare a driver said, “This is our do or die situation and if we end the strike, then there will be question of our survival. The state government should understand our condition and should immediately merge the organisation in the government. This is our only demand. So, till the merger process is not done we will not back off and continue to fight till our demands are fulfilled.”

Meanwhile. the state transport department has appointed four agencies to provide contract drivers on daily basis. Initially, eight divisions- Pune, Nagpur, Bhandara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Aurangabad and Solapur will be given 100 drivers daily, who will start the service from Sunday. Accordingly, MSRTC have now started the bus operations on various routes. Each driver will be given a salary of around ₹ 20,000 per month.

In the MSRTC Pune division, a total of 1,300 workers out of the 4,200 have resumed work. Whereas show cause notices to 69 workers have been sent and after three rounds of inquiry hearing, they would be dismissed from work if not attended. Pune division has suspended 488 workers out of which 66 workers rejoined work.

