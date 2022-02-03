MSRTC workers start common kitchen to cook food for family members

PUNE Since the past over three months, a majority of workers from the Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Pune division, have been on a statewide strike for their demands. Till date, over 500 workers of the Pune division have been suspended and they are all suffering financially due to the strike. To help the protesting workers, a group of workers’ families have come together to cook meals daily for over 150 family members at S T Colony, Satara road.

Sanjay Munde, a suspended ST driver from the Pune division, said, “We are fighting for our rights for the last three months and are on strike but the condition at our homes is miserable. Till now, over 80 workers across the state have committed suicide; half payment has been given to the suspended workers; and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us have depleted our savings. So we decided to start a common kitchen and cook food for our family members together. Accordingly since the last few days, we have started this cooking of meals at the S T Colony premises.”

“There are rounds for cooking the food and I, along with my wife, do the major part of the cooking. On one hand, we are on strike and fighting against the state government but on the other, our children and elderly parents are dependent on us. We ask the state government to consider our only demand for a merger and provide relief to thousands of workers and their family members,” Munde said.

The protesting workers’ families are also fed up and Swati Mujumle, wife of an MSRTC driver, said, “We have not paid our children’s school fees for this year and have already borrowed money from our relatives as my husband has been suspended. Day by day, it is becoming more and more difficult for us to survive and we are praying for this strike to end as early as possible.”