MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1

PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon start running across the state. The state transport body’s first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day.

Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July. MSRTC is set to get 1,000 electric buses and 2,000 CNG buses in a phase-wise manner under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.

“We have not yet got the official circular or instruction about the June 1 program, but as it is announced from the head office, we have already started the preparations for the same. The first electric bus will run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, the bus is yet to come to the division. Apart from that, the regular celebration of MSRTC foundation day will be held in the division across 12 depots,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

The MSRTC was formed on June 1, 1948 as the first bus ran from Pune to Ahmednagar. Since then, the organisation has grown across the state and currently there are almost one lakh employees working at 248 depots across Maharashtra, said the official.