MSRTC’s first electric bus Shivai to run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1
PUNE The electric buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will soon start running across the state. The state transport body’s first e-bus will ferry from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, which is also their foundation day.
Named Shivai, these electric buses will be launched in a phase-wise manner. In the first phase, 150 e-buses will be added to the MSRTC fleet by June-July. MSRTC is set to get 1,000 electric buses and 2,000 CNG buses in a phase-wise manner under the central government’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme.
“We have not yet got the official circular or instruction about the June 1 program, but as it is announced from the head office, we have already started the preparations for the same. The first electric bus will run from Pune to Ahmednagar on June 1, the bus is yet to come to the division. Apart from that, the regular celebration of MSRTC foundation day will be held in the division across 12 depots,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.
The MSRTC was formed on June 1, 1948 as the first bus ran from Pune to Ahmednagar. Since then, the organisation has grown across the state and currently there are almost one lakh employees working at 248 depots across Maharashtra, said the official.
-
Detailed terms for home delivery of liquor only after Delhi cabinet’s nod
People in Delhi may soon be able to order liquor at home like they order food online, once the recommendations of a ministerial group are accepted. Such a system will also check bootlegging and interstate smuggling of liquor. After the cabinet approves the proposals, the excise department will draft rules to implement the home delivery system that ensures keeping with the provisions of Delhi Excise Act, such as not delivering of liquor to underage individuals.
-
PAC band to perform at Ram Ki Paidi twice a week
The marching bands of the UP Provincial Armed Constabulary will play twice a week at Ram ki Paidi, said senior police officials here, on Tuesday. Additional director general KS Pratap Kumar further directed officials of PAC companies deployed there to play its band twice a week at Ram Ki Paidi. At present, the 30th battalion of PAC, Gonda, is deployed there in security.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases
PUNE Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,631 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 28 new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 680,684 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
-
30-45 days required for pre-poll preparations, says BMC
Mumbai Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday said the civic administration has been preparing for the civic polls 2022 and would require between 30 to 45 days to complete the pre-poll process and be logistically ready before the actual voting schedule is finalised by the state election commission. The BMC has started preparations, which include erecting pandals, preparing voters lists, and ensuring Covid protocols are followed on polling day. Ward reservation lottery will also be conducted.
-
No AEFI case reported from 28k Corbevax beneficiaries in Pune
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation has reported no case of adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) from over 28,000 kids aged between 12-15 years who have been administered with Corbevax till May 8. Only one AEFI case, of mild nature, was reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation in Pune district, said health officials. Of the 28,314 Corbevax vaccines administered in the city, 21,393 were first doses and 6,921 second doses.
