MSRTC’s Pune staff remain resolute on strike; Anil Parab deadline ignored

PUNE Last week state transport minister Anil Parab issued a December 13 ultimatum to Maharashtra State Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers still on strike, after which severe disciplinary action was threatened.

However, on Monday, only four workers who were on strike rejoined work in Pune.

A total of 1,250 workers of the 4,200 workers in Pune division have resumed work.

This has affected bus operations as most staff who have rejoined are from the workshops and administrative departments.

Parab had warned protesting workers of action under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) and other legal norms. Workers rejoining were assured that suspension orders will be revoked, however, workers on strike in the Pune division have remained resolute.

For over a month MSRTC workers and unions are protesting various demands. A Kruti Samiti of unions was formed to have a conversation with the state government. The main demand of merging the MSRTC into he state government was compromised and hence the srike. Private tourist bus associations have come forward to support the state government with 2,000 off their buses on the roads, operating from ST stands.

“Around 1,250 workers have joined work in Pune division and most of them are from workshop and administrative departments. Pf the 11 depots in Pune division, the ST bus operations from Daund, Indapur, Baramati and Bhor have started to some extent and from Swargate and Wakdewadi ST stands contractor-operated buses are running. Until now, we have suspended 488 workers of which 66 workers rejoined. The number is less to start bus operations in Pune division,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Ramakant Gaikwad.

Protesting workers are firm on their stand. Kiran Mhatre, a driver from Pune division said, “Our fight is for justice and we will continue the strike till demand of merger is fulfilled. Even we are suffering a lot due to this strike, but this needs to be understood by the state government. If they want us to die like this protesting then we are ready for it, but won’t take the strike back.”