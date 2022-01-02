MSRTC’sbus with the ‘vista view’ to tour Mahabaleshwar

PUNE To offer a pleasing experience to tourists coming to Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani hill station, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) plans to introduce Vistadome bus, officials said.

Vistadome bus from MSRTC is the first-ever in the state that has glass rooftop for a better view of mountains at Mahabaleshwar-Pratapgad area. The bus was to start plying in Mahabaleshwar from January 1, though MSRTC has delayed the plan due to non-clearance from RTO.

The bus that will provide various amenities to make the journey comfortable is equipped with a tinted curved glass roof supplying an adequate amount of sunlight for better vision. The bus has an elevated seat, extra luggage space, a hook to hang the bag, and steel handles to help them in the journey.

The facility is provided to tourists as well as regular travellers, said MSRTC officials, adding that the minimum fare will be ₹100. The bus takes passengers for a 36-40 km long Mahabaleshwar tour, showing tourists popular destinations at the hill station.

Vistadome has replaced the normal bus that takes on a Mahabaleshwar Darshan. Abhijit Bhosale, a Public Relation Officer from MSRTC said, “The bus has a capacity of 44 passengers and a driver who also is the guide for the tour.”

Previously, Mumbai - Pune has witnessed a similar experience with the Vistadome coach in Deccan queen express. The train, introduced on June 26, 2021, provides a serene view on the way from Mumbai to Pune.

According to officials, the glass rooftop bus is painted with attractive colours while windows also offer a more clearer view to tourists of the beauty of the Mahabaleshwar.