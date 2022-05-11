Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings
pune news

MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings

Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots
With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 11, 2022 11:27 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers.

According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April.

“Post Covid relaxations, our resorts in Pune division are getting good response from tourists. Inquiries are mainly for booking the entire resort for destination weddings, pre-wedding shoots or wedding receptions,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.

“Our staff even made arrangements for a wedding scheduled at our Karla resort at 2.30 am. We will soon announce special concessions and packages for destination wedding events,” he said.

Meanwhile, MTDC Pune region is also getting customers for summer vacation resort bookings. It is offering concession for senior citizens, government employees, disabled and army personnel in online bookings. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.

RELATED STORIES

“I am planning my destination wedding at MTDC Panshet resort in July, as my family loved the place during a recent visit,” said Ashutosh Pate, an IT professional.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP