MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings

Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers.

According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April.

“Post Covid relaxations, our resorts in Pune division are getting good response from tourists. Inquiries are mainly for booking the entire resort for destination weddings, pre-wedding shoots or wedding receptions,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.

“Our staff even made arrangements for a wedding scheduled at our Karla resort at 2.30 am. We will soon announce special concessions and packages for destination wedding events,” he said.

Meanwhile, MTDC Pune region is also getting customers for summer vacation resort bookings. It is offering concession for senior citizens, government employees, disabled and army personnel in online bookings. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.

“I am planning my destination wedding at MTDC Panshet resort in July, as my family loved the place during a recent visit,” said Ashutosh Pate, an IT professional.