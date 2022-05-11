MTDC resorts, a popular spot for destination weddings
Pune: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) resorts have become a major sought-after destination wedding spots. With April-May being popular months for Indian weddings, MTDC plans to offer deals to attract customers.
According to MTDC, several destination weddings took place at its resorts, mainly at Panshet and Karla locations, in April.
“Post Covid relaxations, our resorts in Pune division are getting good response from tourists. Inquiries are mainly for booking the entire resort for destination weddings, pre-wedding shoots or wedding receptions,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.
“Our staff even made arrangements for a wedding scheduled at our Karla resort at 2.30 am. We will soon announce special concessions and packages for destination wedding events,” he said.
Meanwhile, MTDC Pune region is also getting customers for summer vacation resort bookings. It is offering concession for senior citizens, government employees, disabled and army personnel in online bookings. “Work from nature” facility is also offered for professionals to work remotely with Wi-Fi connection at MTDC resorts.
“I am planning my destination wedding at MTDC Panshet resort in July, as my family loved the place during a recent visit,” said Ashutosh Pate, an IT professional.
PTC Miss Punjaban case: Inappropriate clauses found in contestants’ contracts, police tell HC
Punjab Police have told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it found “inappropriate and illegal” clauses in the contracts of PTC's 'Miss Punjaban' beauty pageant contestants during the investigation into an FIR registered on a complaint of sexual harassment. The response has been submitted to the bail pleas of Rabinder Narayan, the managing director of PTC, and Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, which is organised by PTC.
-
Find solution of effluent discharge from dairy complex: Ludhiana MC chief
Municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal has directed the department to resolve the contentious issue of dairies located near the Buddha Nullah on Tajpur Road and in Hambran area. Superintending engineer (SE O&M cell) Rajinder Singh said the commissioner has asked for early resolution of effluent from dairy units polluting the Buddha Nullah.
-
Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of ₹3.65 lakh
PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.
-
UP Covid report: In last 24 hrs 231 recoveries, 179 new cases, 2 deaths
UP reported 179 new Covid-19 cases from amongst 1,26,870 samples tested in the past 24 hours, health department data showed on Wednesday. Two deaths – one each from Saharanpur and Sitapur – were reported. 16 districts have zero active cases.
-
Two sadhus found dead in Patiala temple
Two sadhus, who had been serving in Hanuman Temple near Jail Road in Patiala for the past at least 15 years, were found dead, police said on Wednesday. The temple staff were in process to bury bodies inside the temple, but someone alerted the police, who reached the spot along with a forensic team. The forensic team has taken samples from the spot and launched an investigation.
