Mum, 7 others held for selling 4-year old for 1,60,000 to childless couple

PUNE The Pune police arrested eight people on Saturday, including a 4-year-old boy’s mother, for selling the child through a chain of people to a couple in Raigad.

The child, identified as Neel Pawar, 4, was found in Kelvane village in Panvel, Raigad, by the local police there who helped the Pune police.

The arrested people have been identified as Priyanka Pawar, 24, mother of the child and a resident of Kothrud; Jannat Bashir Shaikh, 55, (who has two cases registered against him in Shivajinagar); Bhanudas Mali, 48; Chandrakala Mali, 42; Deepak Mhatre, 49; Sitabai Mhatre, 41; and Tukaram Nimbale, 62, Another woman identified as Reshmi Sutar, 53, was arrested on Monday.

The mother had approached the officials of Kothrud police station on February 4 around 5pm claiming that her son had gone missing around 2pm. The police went to the spot and questioned her. Investigators found that her story had multiple loopholes.

“We formed nine teams from various police stations and everyone had specific tasks. We got important leads from these teams that led us to Jannat Bashir Shaikh who was last seen with him. Upon interrogation we found that the child’s mother had conspired with a woman and Chandrakant and Bhanudas Mali, and used Nimbale as middle man and sold the child. The Malis sold the child to a couple in Raigad for ₹1,60,000,” said Pournima Gaikwad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-3 of Pune police.

The child was handed over by the mother to Shaikh who then handed him over to Nimbale who took him to the Mali couple in Borlegaon area of Raigad, who then took him to Kelvane village in Panvel where he was found.

The police have recovered ₹80,000 cash from the mother and Shaikh. The woman and others have been remanded to police custody till February 9 by a local court while the child was handed over to his father.

“Nimbale and Shaikh met each other through their work which is the sale of bail bonds at Shivajinagar court. It was Sutar who put the mother and Shaikh in touch with each other,” said Rukmini Galande, assistant commissioner of police, Kothrud division, Pune police.

The mother works as a domestic help but the bread-winner in the house was her husband who left three months ago, according to the police.

“We will see if they have a larger conspiracy and we are not yet able to clearly establish the motive, but the link is very clear. So far they said the final motive was to give it to a childless couple,” added DCP Gaikwad.

A case under Sections 370, 368, 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kothrud police station.