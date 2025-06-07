Municipal commissioner bans BJP office bearers from entering PMC premises

Amid a complaint filed by a female official, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Friday issued a circular banning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers Omkar Kadam and Akshay Kamble from entering the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) premises. He instructed security officers to file a police case if they are found entering the premises till the next order is issued. “The office bearers agitate in the office premises without proper permissions and even use foul language. On some occasions he came along with a group of workers, some of whom have criminal backgrounds,” the complainant said. (HT FILE)

A woman officer from PMC’s health department had filed a complaint against Kadam and Kamble with the civic body in February and approached the women’s commission in May about the ruckus they create on the work premises.

A team from the women’s commission visited the office on Thursday to enquire about the complaint.

“The office bearers agitate in the office premises without proper permissions and even use foul language. On some occasions he came along with a group of workers, some of whom have criminal backgrounds,” the complainant said.

Kadam, on Friday, held a press conference and denied the allegations made against him. He said, “I have the video recordings whenever I hold agitations. I did not use any foul language nor did I misbehave.”

Kadam said, “As I was exposing the corruption in the medical schemes the official is making false allegations.”